CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

CBTX has increased its dividend payment by 700.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $30.70 on Friday. CBTX has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $755.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. Equities research analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

