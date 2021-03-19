CCL Industries (CCL.B) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CCL Industries (TSE: CCL.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/8/2021 – CCL Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$80.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$78.00.
- 2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$75.00.
- 2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$77.00.
- 2/19/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$68.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.95. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$34.57 and a 52 week high of C$71.90.
In other CCL Industries news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total value of C$3,363,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total transaction of C$111,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,938.
