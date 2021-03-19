CCL Industries (CCL.B) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CCL Industries (TSE: CCL.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2021 – CCL Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$80.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$78.00.

2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$77.00.

2/19/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$68.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.95. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$34.57 and a 52 week high of C$71.90.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total value of C$3,363,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total transaction of C$111,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,938.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

