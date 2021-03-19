CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.60. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 8,126 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

