Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CE opened at $148.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $152.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

