Celer Network Price Tops $0.0602 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 61.5% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $328.12 million and approximately $96.13 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00051780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.00631321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024557 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033838 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,448,112,747 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.