Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 10,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PKBK traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 90,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 41,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.