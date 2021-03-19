Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 10,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PKBK traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 90,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.99.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
