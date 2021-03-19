Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 5,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PKBK stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 90,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,946. The stock has a market cap of $253.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 31.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.