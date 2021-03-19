Celldex Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,730 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,682% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 91.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 379,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,487,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CLDX opened at $24.99 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

