Celo Dollar One Day Volume Reaches $210,952.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $42.43 million and approximately $210,952.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.00641170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024380 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00034838 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 42,309,009 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

