Celo Market Capitalization Achieves $760.59 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00006979 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $760.59 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00452262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00064589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00142467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.58 or 0.00664382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00076162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

