Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.73 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.00451934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00065602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00142837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.00659332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00075817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

