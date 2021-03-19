Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Centene by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Shares of CNC opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $74.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.