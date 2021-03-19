Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,513 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Centene worth $27,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Centene by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $63.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

