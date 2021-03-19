Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $4.08

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $4.27. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 385,967 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

