Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAGDF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CAGDF stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $14.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.