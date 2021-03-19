Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CG. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

TSE:CG traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.90. 781,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,344. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.90 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last quarter.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

