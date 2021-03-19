Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) vs. Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Head to Head Review

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Dominion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.74 billion 1.22 $2.71 billion $1.12 5.44 Dominion Energy $16.57 billion 3.57 $1.36 billion $4.24 17.30

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dominion Energy. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dominion Energy pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dominion Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Dominion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominion Energy 0 4 11 0 2.73

Dominion Energy has a consensus price target of $82.57, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 49.42% 11.19% 4.57% Dominion Energy 0.10% 12.19% 3.40%

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 64,138 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Gas Distribution segment engages in the regulated natural gas gathering, transportation, distribution, and sales activities, as well as distributes nonregulated renewable natural gas. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Assets segment is involved in the energy marketing and price risk activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 30.2 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,500 miles of electric transmission lines; 85,600 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,200 miles of gas distribution lines. It serves approximately 7 million customers. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

