Centric Cash Trading Up 187.3% Over Last Week (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Centric Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $1.33 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded up 187.3% against the dollar.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031091 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

