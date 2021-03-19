Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Posts Earnings Results

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $318.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 3.71.

In other Centrus Energy news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $246,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,200. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

