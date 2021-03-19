Cesar A. Ortiz Sells 2,212 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $49,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 828,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $133.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 111.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth $348,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

