Cfra Cuts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$46.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price cut by Cfra from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATD.B. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$39.77. 4,899,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,156. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$30.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

