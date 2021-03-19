Chainlink (LINK) Market Capitalization Tops $12.47 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $30.15 or 0.00051223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.97 or 0.00632014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00068806 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024392 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033947 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.