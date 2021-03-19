Charles Fabrikant Acquires 14,898 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Director Charles Fabrikant bought 14,898 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $81,194.10.

SEACOR Marine stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 103,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,458. The stock has a market cap of $121.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $6.18.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.82). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,930 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

