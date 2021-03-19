Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 3.2% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,977,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Charter Communications by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.67.

Charter Communications stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $628.95. 58,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $616.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.93. The firm has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

