ChartEx Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.85 million and $78,120.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00453106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00142741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00689243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00076053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.