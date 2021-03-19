ChatCoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.70 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,879.97 or 1.00082991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00077991 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003293 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

