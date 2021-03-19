Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,149,000 after purchasing an additional 83,128 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.87. 21,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,049. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $219.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

