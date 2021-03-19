Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 952.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,492. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.88. The firm has a market cap of $141.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $109.61 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

