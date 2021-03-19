Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,844. The firm has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,953 shares of company stock worth $43,973,745. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

