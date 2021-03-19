Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $164.32. The company had a trading volume of 47,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.35 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.