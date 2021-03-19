Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,513,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,854,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

