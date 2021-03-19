Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.60% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.
NASDAQ CMPI opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $23.10.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.
Featured Story: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.