Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.58% of Cheniere Energy worth $87,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 102,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 513,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,748,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $71.48 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

