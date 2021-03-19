Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,992,000 after buying an additional 111,454 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,427,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,513,000 after buying an additional 428,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 69,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

CVX stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.71. 342,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,625,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

