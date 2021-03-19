Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the period. Chewy makes up approximately 3.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 534,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE:CHWY traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 60,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,969. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.25 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.37.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.