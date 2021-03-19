Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chewy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.37.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $77.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. Chewy has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.25 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Chewy by 2,280.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 16,241.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,209 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Chewy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chewy by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $12,946,576.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.