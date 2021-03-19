Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,349,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,028,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.30% of Chico’s FAS worth $29,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 579.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 261,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 222,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHS stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

