Chiliz Price Up 19.4% This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $3.45 billion and approximately $2.70 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.64 or 0.00631473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024368 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00034762 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,362,500 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.