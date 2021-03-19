China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.34

Shares of China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $9.75. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 15,796 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Distance Education by 205.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in China Distance Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Distance Education by 15.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of China Distance Education by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.
About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)
China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.