China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.34

Shares of China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $9.75. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 15,796 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that China Distance Education Holdings Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Distance Education by 205.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in China Distance Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Distance Education by 15.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of China Distance Education by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.