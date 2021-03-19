Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,429.36 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.53 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,463.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,358.21. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

