Christian Beedgen Sells 16,030 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $317,714.60.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. 4,191,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,942. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.12.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 347,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 229,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 138,494.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $7,993,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

