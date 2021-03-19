Chromia Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $172.02 million and approximately $83.20 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.78 or 0.00630745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069222 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024274 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034546 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,324 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.