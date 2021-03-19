Chronologic Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Chronologic has a market cap of $232,695.74 and approximately $9,471.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00632350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00069394 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024357 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034523 BTC.

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

