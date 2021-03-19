Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.28% of Church & Dwight worth $60,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 446.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 171,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

CHD opened at $82.26 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.