Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Director Sells $312,040.00 in Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $312,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at $652,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.91. 7,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,269. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $46.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $865.77 million, a PE ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

