CIBC Cuts HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target to $13.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.24. 253,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in HEXO by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.