CIBC Cuts HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target to $13.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.
HEXO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.24. 253,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in HEXO by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
