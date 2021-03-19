CIBC Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$38.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of POW stock traded up C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$33.63. 3,327,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,490. The company has a current ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$17.47 and a one year high of C$34.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.88.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

