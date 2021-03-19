CIBC Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to $12.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

FRRPF remained flat at $$8.79 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

