CIBC Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to $12.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

FRRPF remained flat at $$8.79 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

