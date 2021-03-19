CIBC Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$12.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

FSZ has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.44.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of TSE FSZ traded down C$0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.30. 595,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,140.00. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.77 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.