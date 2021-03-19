Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 21,369 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in DISH Network by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,844,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $37.64 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

