Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 12,438 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of -312.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

